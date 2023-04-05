Karimnagar: MLA Sathish Kumar inaugurates sunflower procurement centre

Karimnagar: MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar inaugurated the sunflower procurement centre at Husnabad Agricultural Market in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the farmers should sell their produce in the centres set up by the government to get the support price. He said that the government will pay a support price of 6,400 per quintal for sunflower.

He said that the State government is working for the welfare of farmers. Under ST quota grant of Rs 2.10 crore was given for various roads in the constituency roads will laid from Husnabad mandal- Jillela Gadda to Mirzapur via Ballunayak Thanda.

Rs 2.25 crore was sanctions for roads from Maisammavari Tanda to Keshav Naik Tanda in Akkannapet mandal. Road will be laid from Kundanvaripalli to Sitaram Thanda with Rs1.9 crore, Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on road from Singa Naik Thanda to Bangari Thanda under Baswapur of Koheda mandal.

A road from Ghanpur to Raikal Thanda will be laid at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore, the MLA said. Around Rs 10 crore of funds have been sanctioned. He said that an additional Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned to Husnabad Girijana Bhavan and an additional Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned to Husnabad ST Gurukul Residential School.

Sathish Kumar thanked Ministers Harish Rao, Satyavati Rathore and Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Minister KCR for sanctioning the funds.