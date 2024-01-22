Karimnagar MP Bandi turns emotional about his Karseva pics

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar turned emotional on Sunday about the Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla on Monday, Taking to social media handle X on Sunday, he said "As we gear up for the big day for all Hindus tomorrow, #AyodhyaRamMandir Pran Pratistha, here is a throwback of me participating in Karseva."

— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 21, 2024

He shared the pics of him taking part in the Karseva in Ayodhya, and said, "From saying “Mandir Wahi Banega” to “Mandir Bangaya hai” we came a long way. My heart fills with joy that I am alive to witness this historic moment."

