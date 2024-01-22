  • Menu
Karimnagar MP Bandi turns emotional about his Karseva pics

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar turned emotional on Sunday about the Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla on Monday, Taking to social media handle X on Sunday, he said "As we gear up for the big day for all Hindus tomorrow, #AyodhyaRamMandir Pran Pratistha, here is a throwback of me participating in Karseva."

He shared the pics of him taking part in the Karseva in Ayodhya, and said, "From saying “Mandir Wahi Banega” to “Mandir Bangaya hai” we came a long way. My heart fills with joy that I am alive to witness this historic moment."

