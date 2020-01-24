Karimnagar municipal corporation elections conclude peacefully

Karimnagar: Polling for 58 divisions in Karimnagar municipal corporation was held on a smooth note on Friday. About 337 polling stations were set up and 82 high risk centres were identified. 2,000 polling staff were deployed for the elections that were held for 58 divisions present under the KMC limits.

It is to be noted that the TRS had won two divisions – 20th and 37th divisions – unanimously, so elections were held for 58 divisions. 62.18 per cent of the total 2,72,195 voters under the KMC limits had utilised their voting right.

BJP Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote at the polling station set up in St Alphones High School near Shiva Theatre, while BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar cast his vote at the polling centre set up in Trinity Girls College at Thukka Rao Complex.

State Planning Commission Vice-President B Vinod Kumar exercised his vote at Dhangarwadi Primary School at Mukarampura and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar utilised his voting right in Paramitha High School at Mankamma Thota on Friday morning.

District Collector K Shashanka along with Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy cast their votes and inspected polling stations and gave suggestions to the polling staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Shashanka said that all the staff deployed for the polling duty did their duty perfectly. Polling started at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm. Tight police security was arranged at various polling stations and Section 144 was imposed in the surroundings areas to control law and order and prevent any disturbances.

The Collector said that the counting of votes will be held on Saturday (January 27) at the counting centre set up in SRR Degree and PG College in Karimnagar city.