Karimnagar: NSS volunteers take up cleanliness drive

Karimnagar: As part of the Clean India programme and Swachtha Seva volunteers belonging to the National Service Scheme of the SRR government degree college for arts and social sciences in Karimnagar town have participated in shramdhan (voluntary labour) and beautified the rose garden on the college premises by removing the weeds and also cleaning up the college campus on Saturday.

Responding to the call given by the NSS programme officers, around 200 NSS volunteers swung into action and removed the weeds and shrubs grown in the rose garden of the college. Later, they launched a special cleanliness drive by removing the plastic waste and garbage from the college. Principal K Ramakrishna appreciated the NSS volunteers for their services to keep their college clean and tidy.

NSS programme officers B Suresh Kumar, V Varaprasad, D Naidu and A Narayana, Staff club secretary A Srinivas and others were also present.