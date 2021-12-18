  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: NSS volunteers take up cleanliness drive

NSS students cleaning up the premises of SRR government degree college in Karimnagar on Saturday
x

NSS students cleaning up the premises of SRR government degree college in Karimnagar on Saturday

Highlights

As part of the Clean India programme and Swachtha Seva volunteers belonging to the National Service Scheme of the SRR government degree college for arts and social sciences in Karimnagar town have participated in shramdhan (voluntary labour) and beautified the rose garden on the college premises by removing the weeds and also cleaning up the college campus on Saturday.

Karimnagar: As part of the Clean India programme and Swachtha Seva volunteers belonging to the National Service Scheme of the SRR government degree college for arts and social sciences in Karimnagar town have participated in shramdhan (voluntary labour) and beautified the rose garden on the college premises by removing the weeds and also cleaning up the college campus on Saturday.

Responding to the call given by the NSS programme officers, around 200 NSS volunteers swung into action and removed the weeds and shrubs grown in the rose garden of the college. Later, they launched a special cleanliness drive by removing the plastic waste and garbage from the college. Principal K Ramakrishna appreciated the NSS volunteers for their services to keep their college clean and tidy.

NSS programme officers B Suresh Kumar, V Varaprasad, D Naidu and A Narayana, Staff club secretary A Srinivas and others were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X