Karimnagar: Paramita student receives 'Young Achiever Award'

Karimnagar: Paramita institutions student Shubhashree Sahu has been conferred with Yuva Ugadi Puraskar-2023 (Young Achiever Award) for her contribution to the scientific innovations from the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Shubhashree was felicitated at RAJ Bhawan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chief justice of High Court, Ujjal Bhuyan, High Court judges, senior officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Shubhashree received memento and certificate from the Governor.

Shubhashree is only one student from the school segment to receive the award among the other 13 award winners from the State of Telangana.