Karimnagar: People shiver as cold conditions persist

Karimnagar: The cold weather is making the residents in rural areas in erstwhile Karimnagar district tremble as temperatures drop day by day. In rural areas, the cold wave has increased causing the elderly and children to suffer from severe cold conditions. On the one hand, the Covid is spreading fast again with a new variant. The temperatures have dropped significantly since last one week.

Cold winds blow even during the day. The youth were also not able to bear the cold weather. Karimnagar had recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees on Friday night, with the Meteorological Department warning of further drops in two to three days.

Fog is sweeping the villages. Fog falls from 10 o'clock at night and eight o'clock in the morning. Motorists face difficulties in travelling due to fog and becoming victims of accidents. Fearing the cold, people are not getting out of the house from 5pm to 8am.

Farmers are also reluctant to go for farm work with extreme cold in the villages. Some are setting bonfires while the others are relieved from the intensity of the cold by wearing sweaters. Elderly and young children are suffering from severe cold, cough, sore throat and fever due to cold.

Doctors and experts advise people with diabetes and thyroid to be careful that it is a testing time. They warn people to stay away from cold winds in the wake of getting the Omicron virus. The Met Office has warned that temperatures are likely to drop further for another two to three days.

The Omicron variant that is rocking the world is also causing people concern. With the severity of the cold as well as the rapid spread of the new variant, doctors are advising caution.

"By consuming foods rich in vitamin E the skin becomes soft and radiant. It is not advisable to go out at night. Hypothermia is common. As the cold progresses, there is a possibility of people catching colds and coughing, Dr Shreeja told The Hans India.