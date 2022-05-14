Karimnagar: Phone-in prog to boost students' mental strength

Karimnagar: Telangana Psychological Association Telangana State president and eminent senior psychologist Dr M.A. Kareem said that under the aegis of the association a phone-in programme would be conducted for the tenth class students to boost their mental strength.

The phone-in progamme would be held from May 14 to May 22 under the supervision of psychiatrists to prevent mental disorders that could be caused out of fear of examinations. He advised the parents not to cause mental stress in the children in view of the examinations as they were appearing for tests after a gap of two years.

He said that in the name of marks and ranks parents should not hurt their children's self-confidence and the fear in children towards exams should be removed with a positive attitude. Parents should encourage their children to take interest in exams.

The free psychological consultation programme would be available every day from 9am to 12pm for parents, and from 3pm to 6pm for phone-in for students on the precautions and advice they need to take for their mental care to reduce test stress so that they could write tests calmly..

Psychologist Dr Kareem said parents and students who were appearing for the tenth grade exams in the district should take advantage of this opportunity and contact 9440488571 for a free psychological consultation through this phone-in facility.