Karimnagar: Plasma therapy available at Chalmada hospital

Karimnagar: Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) at district headquarters has started plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients



in Karimnagar.

The CAIMS is the first private hospital in the city that came forward to provide isolation centres to Covid-19 patients, when coronavirus broke out in the district. It had won appreciation for providing treatment to corona positive patients and emerged as the first hospital to start RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus. Stated to be the first-of-its-kind treatment in united Karimnagar district, the CAIMS had formally launched the treatment for the coronavirus positive patients.

Some of the patients, who recovered from coronavirus are coming forward to donate plasma for treatment of other Covid patients.

CAIMS Chairman Ch Lakshminarasimha Rao called upon the people to utilise the opportunity of plasma therapy for the treatment of deadly coronavirus at their hospital.



