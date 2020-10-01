Karimnagar: PM Modi government wants to boost farmers income

Karimnagar: For the development of the nation's economy and with an aim to improve the financial status of the farmers, the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to start agriculture based market organisations, said the National General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha, P Sugunakar Rao.



Addressing the media during a press meet held here at the R&B guest house in the district on Wednesday Rao welcomed the new Agriculture Bills which were recently introduced by the BJP government in the parliament.

He said that with an intention to change the fate of the farmers and to make them live with self-respect in the society along with improving their financial status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought reforms in the agriculture sector by introducing the three new Agriculture Bills in the Parliament.

For the past several years, all the political parties along with farmer unions demanded for reforms in the agriculture sector and markets. They even included in their election manifesto before elections in 2019. But now when the Central government brought reforms, they are opposing and playing cheap politics by diverting the attention of the innocent farming community, he criticised. Rao further said that when India got Independence, about 50 per cent of the nation's wealth was derived from the farming sector and through agricultural products. But, in the present situation, even though more than 50 per cent of the people are dependent on agriculture, their income is less than 15 per cent. Without the development of the farming sector, the income of a farmer and later the nation will not increase.

The Central government decided to bring all the small and medium scale farmers under one platform through formation of 'Farmers Producers Organisations' (FPO), so that they can do processing, package and marketing of the produce by themselves and can improve their financial positions by becoming strong economically, he added.

The National General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha also alleged that the Opposition parties are intentionally creating a scene without any proper knowledge. They are alleging that the reforms are brought to support the corporate companies. The ruling TRS and Congress parties have used the farmers as their vote bank for several years, never bothered about the welfare of the farmers and hardly took any steps for preventing the farmers' suicides, he alleged and said that only to show their concern to the farmers, they are trying to oppose the Bills introduced by the BJP government.

As the Congress and TRS parties have deceived the farmers on several occasions, they must support the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get benefited to improve their economical standards, he appealed.