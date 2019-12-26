Karimnagar: Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy appeals to Christians to build a peaceful society

Karimnagar: The city air is rent with melodious tunes of carols and hymns creating Christmas atmosphere at several places where the churches are present. Churches were decorated with lights and painted beautifully along with making elaborate arrangements and celebrated the festival on a grand note.



Many churches and schools in the city arranged various programmes for the past one week marking Christmas. The children actively participated in various events dressed in traditional attires, singing songs, dancing and acting like Santa Clause along with distributing sweets and gifts to each other.

Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy participated in Christmas celebrations at CSI Wesley Cathedral Church in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy assured the people of Christian community that the police department will always extend its support to them and will provide safety to them. Following the preaching of Jesus Christ, the people belonging to Christian community must participate in building a peaceful atmosphere in the society, he suggested. Following the path of Lord Jesus, the people must help the needy and must strive hard to uplift the people of downtrodden, he told them.

The Police Commissioner advised them to utilise the services being provided by the police department for the safety of women and girl students and appealed them to dial 100 if they are in any kind of trouble so that police personnel can approach to rescue them. He urged the people, who has smart mobile phones, to download the Hawk-Eye app and utilise the special services provided for the women for their safety. Later, the Commissioner cut a Christmas cake and distributed gifts to children.

Minority Corporation Chairman Akbar Hussain, trainee IPS officer Nitikipanth, Pastorate Chairman Srinivas Nayak, K Watson, Secretary KA Anil Kumar, R Vinay Sagar, Group secretary E Jacob, S Thimothi Jaya Raj, and G B Sanjay Kumar were present along with others.