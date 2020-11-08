Karimnagar: Private teachers demand financial assistance from State government

Karimnagar: Gurudakshina founder-president N Vijay Kumar and State working president Maddi Padma demanded the government to provide financial assistance to teachers of private educational institutions, who were facing lot of problems due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It should be noted here that Gurudakshina was launched by private teachers and lecturers in Telangana to provide financial assistance to those, who lost employment after Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown of all educational institutions.

Speaking at a meet at Press Bhavan in Karimnagar on Sunday, N Vijay Kumar lamented that the lives of private teachers became miserable after the shutdown of private educational institutions following lockdown and were in severe financial crunch. Some of them even committed suicide, he stated.

Stating that more than five lakh private teachers and lectures lost jobs due to lockdown, he urged the government to support them, who were providing education to students and striving for the development of human resources. He demanded that the government should instruct all private educational institutions to provide salaries to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Vijay Kumar said that responding to their call, several people voluntarily coming forward and provided groceries and financial assistance to over 1,000 teachers and no-teaching staff in Karimnagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli and other districts under Gurudakshina programme.

State vice-president S Saraiah, coordinators Shailaja, Nagaraju, Parusharam, Vinod, Supraja and Pittala Madhavi were present along with others.