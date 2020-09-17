Karimnagar: Raise kitchen gardens for nutritious vegetables

Karimnagar: Stating that health is mainly dependent on nutritional intake, senior KVK scientist Venkateswara Rao explained the importance of nutri-garden at Anganwadi centres at a workshop for Anganwadi teachers of ICDS project of Karimnagar rural on Thursday.

IFFCO Director Chandrababu distributed 60 seed kits consisting of carrot, radish, methi, coriander and palak. KVK scientists Prashanthi and Venugopal explained the techniques in raising nutri gardens.

As part of the celebration of Poshan Maah, local child development project officer Sabita said growth monitoring of children aged between 0-5 years in order to identify severely malnourished children and nutri-garden programme are the two important activities taken up in all the AWCS of the project area covering Timmapur, Mnakondur, Ganneruvaram, Keshavapatnam and Chigurumamidi mandals.

MPP Vanita and sarpanch Srivani directed that all the AWCS must raise nutri-garden on priority basis and guide the mothers.

They appreciated the concept of Poshan Bathukamma, which was designed with vegetables and fruits by the Anganwadi teachers and growth chart.