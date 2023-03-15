Karimnagar: Ready integrated markets in 3 months, Minister tells officials

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that Telangana government is working with the aim of providing better facilities to the people of Karimnagar city.

He along with city Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao inspected the integrated market construction works in Ramnagar here on Tuesday.

He enquired about the progress of the works and told officials to see that four integrated markets being constructed across the city should be made available to the public in three months.

Kamalakar said that with the establishment of integrated markets, traffic problems would be solved and people would have the opportunity to access all types of markets at one place. The integrated markets are being built on four sides of the city with Rs 40 crores.

He said that the people of the city are happy with the construction of integrated markets. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has initiated the construction of integrated markets that provide quality food items in a clean environment to the residents of Karimnagar.

Each market with state-of-the-art facility is being built at a cost of Rs 10 crore for the convenience of the people coming to the market. Ample parking facilities and fresh water facilities are provided. Around 3,000 people running are businesses on the roads across the city and all of them will be given an opportunity in the integrated markets.

There are not enough markets to meet the needs of the people of Karimnagar. Vegetables were sold on the main roads and the meat is also sold in an unclean environment.

Realising that traffic problems were arising due to sales on the roads, integrated markets were being constructed as per the instructions of CM KCR, he said.