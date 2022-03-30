Karimnagar: Reckless driving responsible for road accidents

Karimnagar: Additional DGP (Road Safety) Sandeep Sandilya said that the number of road accidents could be reduced by taking safety measures.

He held a meeting with police officials from Karimnagar and Ramagundam commissionerates, Sircilla, Jagtial and Siddipet districts at the Karimnagar Commissionerate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a high percentage of road accidents occur due to reckless driving at high speeds. He called upon the police officials to move ahead with the coordination of transport department officials with the aim of reducing road accidents.

Trees at large intersections on the roads have to be removed. Most of the accidents take place on the state national highway itself. As part of road accident prevention measures, the police department was conducting awareness programmes with art groups in the villages, setting up banners on both sides of the road, raising awareness on the dangers of accidents at petrol stations and pasting posters on private vehicles carrying passengers, Sandilya said.

Motorists should be aware that a high percentage of accidents were due to non-compliance with the road safety rules. Flexi banners titled 'Road Safety - We Are All Responsible' were unveiled on the occasion.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said that steps were being taken to control road accidents within the commissionerate. He said that various measures were being taken to prevent accidents.

The meeting was attended by Ramagundam Commissioners of Police Chandrasekhar Reddy Siddipet and Jagtial SPs Rahul Hegde and Sindhu Sharma, Siddipet Additional SP S Mahender along with Additional DCP S Srinivas (L&O), G Chandramohan (Administration) ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Vijayasarathy, Madan Lal, C. Pratap, Deputy Commissioner of Transport Chandrasekhar Gowd and others.