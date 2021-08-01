Karimnagar: Research scholar bags National Youth Award

Karimnagar: A research scholar and social worker from Karimnagar, Mohammad Azam, has been selected for the prestigious National Youth Award, the highest award given by the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Azam, doing research in English Literature under the supervision of Dr R Meghna Rao at Kakatiya University English department, is given the award for the year 2017-18, informed the university National Service Scheme Co-ordinator Dr S Jyothi here on Saturday. Azam is the only person selected for the award from Telugu states.

He hails from Mankammathota area in Karimnagar and for the past few years has been engaged in social service programmes like blood donation, promotion of organ donation, spreading greenery, water conservation, Swachh Bharat.

Azam is also spreading environmental awareness by taking up campaign for ban on plastics, and conducting seminars and rallies on government schemes, life skills, personality development, improvement of English language skills, career guidance among students, Dr Jyothi said.

The award will be presented at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on August 12 on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Azam was appreciated by KU Vice-Chancellor, Professor T Ramesh, Registrar Mallikarjuna Reddy, English Department Professors Purushottam, Rajeshwar, Lata and Dr Meghna Rao and others.