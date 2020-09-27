Karimnagar: Rich tributes paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji

Karimnagar: Konda Laxman Bapuji was a great Gandhian, who led principled life and actively participated in freedom fight movement and against the Nizams, said District Collector K Shashanka. He paid rich tributes to the portrait of Konda Laxman Bapuji on his 105th birth anniversary at the Collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka said the State government, after the formation of separate Telangana State, decided to celebrate birth anniversaries of great personalities, who strove hard for achieving separate statehood for Telangana. As part of it, every year the birth anniversary of Konda Laxman Bapuji was celebrated on a grand note officially across the State.

The Collector said during the first phase of separate Telangana movement, Konda Laxman Bapuji fought for separate Telangana inspiring thousands of people across the region. Even though Bapuji won several times as MLA, he never left the separate Telangana movement. He sacrificed his minister post for the sake of Telangana and strove hard for uplifting the handloom community and other weaker sections.

To remember his services, the State government named the newlyformed Horticulture University in the State as Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University, he informed.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, trainee Collector Ankith, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, DRO Venkat Madhav Rao, RDO Anand Kumar, Agriculture officer Sridhar and Mepma Project Director Ravinder were present along with others.