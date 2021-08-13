Karimnagar social worker presented National Youth Award

Karimnagar: A research scholar and social worker from Karimnagar Mohammad Azam received the National Youth Award from Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

He was presented the award at a ceremony held on the occasion of International Youth Dayat Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi in recognition of his outstanding work rendered in the field of social service. Azam, is doing research in English Literature in Kakatiya University English department and was given the award for the year 2017-18. He is the only person selected for the award from Telugu states.

He hails from Mankammathota in Karimnagar. He was engaged in service programmes like blood donation, promotion of organ donation, spreading greenery, water conservation, Swachh Bharat, spreading environmental awareness by campaigns on the ban on plastics, conducting seminars on life skills, personality development, improvement of English language skills, career guidance among students.

Speaking after receiving the award Azam said the youth need to set a clear goal and work with confidence to develop a wide range of skills in line with the changing times. Youth should take social service as a social responsibility.