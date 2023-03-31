Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami festival celebrated on a grand note

Karimnagar: The celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama with Sita was performed on a grand note at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Ellanthakunta of Karimnagar district on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.



Thousands of devotees thronged to witness the wedding from Karimnagar and districts like Warangal and Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli and from neighboring states Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Large LED screens were set up so the devotees could watch Rama's marriage from a distance.

The celestial wedding of Sri Rama and Sita Devi was performed following the rituals and traditions by the temple priests Shesham Ramacharyulu and Vamshidhar Acharyulu at beautifully decorated Kalyana mandapam at the temple premises.

At 9 am flag hoisting and Agni Pratishta ceremony were held and at 10 am Edurukollu ceremony was held. Later at 12 noon Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam was performed. MLC and Govt. Whip Padi Kaushik Reddy offered Silk clothes and Thalambaralu to the lord.

Meanwhile, the district administration made elaborate arrangement for the convenience of the devotees. Temporary tents were installed keeping in view of heat conditions.

The police department as per the instructions of Karimnagar CP L Subbarayudu also made tight security arrangements for preventing untoward incidents and to ensure smooth traffic.

The RTC department arranged special bus services for the devotees. The officials also provided water facility for the devotees. With the cooperation of Jammikunta Rice miller's association, a massive Annadanam programme was held for about 1 lakh devotees who attended to witness the celestial wedding.

Planning Commission Vice-President Boinapally Vinod Kumar, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajendar, Former MP and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, District Library Corporation Chairperson Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and Hujurabad RDO Harisingh presented silks to the deity.

Police Commissioner Subbarayudu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas and others participated in the Kalyana Mahotsavam.