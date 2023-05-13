  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: St. George(CBSE) student get top marks in CBSE X, XII exams

Karimnagar: St. George(CBSE) student get top marks in CBSE X, XII exams
x
Highlights

The Management of St George International School(CBSE), Kothapally(H), Karimnagar congratulated the students of class XII & X for their wonderful performance in the CBSE and SSCE exams of which results were announced on Friday.

Karimnagar : The Management of St George International School(CBSE), Kothapally(H), Karimnagar congratulated the students of class XII & X for their wonderful performance in the CBSE and SSCE exams of which results were announced on Friday. Chy Romisa topped in 12th Science stream with 437/500 marks while Chy Vijay Sreekar topped in 10th exams with 472/500 marks. Chy.Akshay Vamshi Prasad scored 440/500 marks and Chy.Manucharan 411/500 marks stood 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

School Chairman Dr P Fathima Reddy congratulated the students and staff for their best efforts and hard work to get excellent results.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X