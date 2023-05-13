Live
Karimnagar: St. George(CBSE) student get top marks in CBSE X, XII exams
The Management of St George International School(CBSE), Kothapally(H), Karimnagar congratulated the students of class XII & X for their wonderful performance in the CBSE and SSCE exams of which results were announced on Friday.
Karimnagar : The Management of St George International School(CBSE), Kothapally(H), Karimnagar congratulated the students of class XII & X for their wonderful performance in the CBSE and SSCE exams of which results were announced on Friday. Chy Romisa topped in 12th Science stream with 437/500 marks while Chy Vijay Sreekar topped in 10th exams with 472/500 marks. Chy.Akshay Vamshi Prasad scored 440/500 marks and Chy.Manucharan 411/500 marks stood 2nd and 3rd places respectively.
School Chairman Dr P Fathima Reddy congratulated the students and staff for their best efforts and hard work to get excellent results.
