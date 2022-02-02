Karimnagar: Students suffer injuries as auto falls in canal

Karimnagar: Students travelling in an auto rickshaw had a miraculous escape as the vehicle fell in SRP canal at Rekurthi here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the auto driver lost control of the vehicle. There were around seven students in the vehicle when the incident took place and they sustained minor injuries. The auto driver's negligence was said to be the reason for the accident.

Kothappalli police reached the spot, booked a case and launched investigation into the incident.