Karimnagar: Students, unemployed hail job notification

Karimnagar: Students and the unemployed have expressed their happiness over the release of the massive job drive by the TRS government after a long hiatus in the State.

Telangana was formed with the slogan of water, funds and jobs. But nine years after the creation of the Sate, the government could not keep its promise on jobs creation giving an opportunity to the Opposition to raise its voice against the establishment.

The ruling party which faced drubbing in recent Huzurabad by-election was said to have thought that the job announcement in advance could help to gain victory in the next Assembly elections.

In the joint Karimnagar district, 1065 vacancies would be filled in Karimnagar district, 1063 in Jagtial, 800 in Peddapalli and 601 in Sircilla. Unemployed and students have expressed their views on the job notification with The Hans India.

A degree student, Mutyala Pavani said ever since the bifurcation of the State, many youths dreamt of jobs and development in all sectors of Telangana. But to the dismay of many it still remained as a dream and many youth killed themselves.

After rigorous struggle for the jobs in the government sector, they finally gave up. This day proved them to be never to be hopeless. This may be a good news, sure youth appreciate it but never going to forget the days we stayed unemployed despite our eligibility. It is better late than never. This is truly delightful moment for the aspirants, she noted.

D. Keerthi Priya Reddy, a degree student stated that she is feeling very happy to hear about jobs notification from Telagana government. Youth who are having eligible criteria should utilise this as we can see different departments are offering jobs.

Thaduri Vishal, an unemployed youth of Peddapalli, told The Hans India that issuing job notification was not enough but steps have to be take to fill up the jobs in a specified time period in a transparent manner.

Chelloji Aravind krishna, a B Tech graduate of Karimnagar said that it is gratifying to see that jobs are notified after a long time. Many students have completed their education with fee reimbursement during the reign of Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and are waiting for a job. The government must issue job notifications or release of the job calendar every year.