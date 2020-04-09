Karimnagar: Support Health staff in door-to-door survey said Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar: Conduct door-to-door survey perfectly in Usmanpur area, where curfew is being implemented strictly, ordered District Collector K Shashanka.

After inspecting the door-to-door survey in the area on Wednesday, Collector Shashanka said 30 medical teams, including health officials, supervisors and ANMs, are conducting health survey with the cooperation of IMA in the curfew-imposed Usmanpur. As per the guidelines issued by World Health Organisation (WHO), State and Central governments, fever survey is being conducted in Karimnagar Urban region and in all Primary Health Centres present across the district. If anyone is suspected of having corona, they are shifted to quarantine centres, he added.

The Collector ordered the health officials of PHCs to conduct fever survey to migrant workers also and to visit all villages within their jurisdiction. "During this survey, the officials should not miss even a single house. They should collect the health details of all the family members and must enter the data on records," he added.

Shashanka appealed the people to cooperate with the health officials during the health survey for preventing the widespread of coronavirus in the district.

City Municipal Commissioner Kranthi, DM&HO Dr Sujatha, IMA president Dr Vasantha Rao, EC members Dr Jagan Mohan Rao, Dr DC Thirupathi, senior psychiatrist Dr Ravinder Reddy, Dr Rama Devi, Dr Kalyan Suman and Dr Shailaja were present along with others.