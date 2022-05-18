Karimnagar: Teachers stage protest for promotions, transfers

Karimnagar: The government teachers under the aegis of USPC staged dharna demanding redressal of their issues here on Wednesday. The main demand of teachers was transfers and promotions.

The Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPS) State steering committee member M Raghushankar Reddy said that the government's attitude towards teachers and education is deplorable.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said, there were thousands of vacant teacher posts and supervisory posts. The government which wants to introduce English mediums should fill up vacancies through promotions.

He demanded the government to take immediate steps to implement mutual transfers with service protection and if these issues were not resolved, a Maha Dharna would be organised in Hyderabad to further strengthen the movement.

USPC State office bearer Golconda Sridhar said the EHS should be implemented properly without imposing a 2 per cent cut in salaries and demanded a meeting with the employee and teacher unions. USPC State official K Kishan Rao said the government should not delay the promotion of school assistants and principals without any hurdles.

The leaders also demanded that the supplementary bills be released immediately without being kept pending. A memorandum was submitted to the district administration in support of the demand. USPC office bearers Madugula Ramulu, K. Narayana Reddy, District Steering Committee members Mulkala Kumar, Poreddy Damodar Reddy, Gaddam Satyanarayana Reddy, MD Khaliluddin, K. Narsayya Gowd, R. Chandrasekhar Rao and others were present.