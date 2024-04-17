Live
Karimnagar: UKG students in Alphores Sri Vidyabharathi School given graduation certificates
Karimnagar: Alphores Educational Institutions chairmen Dr V Narender Reddy on Tuesday stressed that primary education is very important for students and information should be provided in all kinds of ways to make the students understand easily. Chairmen attended and spoke as the chief guest at the graduation day programme organised for UKG students at Alphores Sri Vidya Bharathi School in Karimnagar.
Parents are also asked to be leaders and role models for their children by being very creative
and innovative in various subjects. School correspondent, principal, teachers, parents and students participated in this program.
