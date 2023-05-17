Karimnagar: Villages on path of progress in CM K Chandrasekhar Rao regime says MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar

Karimnagar : Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar said that all the villages in Telanagana are moving on the path of progress under the rule of Chief Minister KCR.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for a road to be constructed from Lambadipalli to Mudimanikyam village at a cost of Rs 33.50 lakh, Vaikunthadam at Chigurumamidi at a cost of Rs 12.60 lakh, Fishermen Co-operative Society building at Raykonda village at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and Vaikunthadam at a cost of Rs 12.60 lakh on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sathish Kumar said that the BRS government is working with the objective of rural development and the government is spending huge amount of funds.

CM KCR is credited with providing basic facilities like a nursery, a Vaikunthadam, a Palle Prakurthi Vanam, a segregation shed, a dumping yard, a sports ground and facilities like a tractor, trolley and tanker to every village in Telangana state, unlike anywhere in 28 States in India.

Apart from that, Rs.10000 per acre investment assistance under Rythu bandhu to farmers, Rs.5 lakh Rythu Bima if the farmer dies, Rythu Vedikas, 24 hours free quality electricity, Rs 100116 for poor girls through Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadimubarak schemes were being given, he said.