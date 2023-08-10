Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar assures all help to late Army jawan’s family

Karimnagar: Late Army jawan Pabala Anil’s wife Sowjanya expressed thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving her a job after her husband’s death. She also expressed gratitude to the State Planning Commission vice chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar and MLA S Ravishankar for their support.

Pabala Anil ha died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishatwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in May this year. Sowjanya of Malkapur village under Boinapally mandal met Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Sowjanya was appointed as a junior assistant in the Education department. When she herself brought to the notice of Vinod Kumar the problem arising in the department, he spoke to the officials and addressed the issues. Vinod Kumar gave her courage and promised to provide good education to her two children. The “BRS government will support you and your family,” said Vinod Kumar.