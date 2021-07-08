Karimnagar: Weavers community to back TRS in bypoll

Karimnagar: The members of weavers' community in Huzurabad Assembly constituency have extended their support to TRS in the ensuing bye-election to the seat.

Hundreds of members of the community of Bapuji Chenetha Sahakara Sangham, expressed their pleasure at the announcement of insurance scheme for the community.

Former member of TS BC Commission, Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, who took part in the programme said, there would be a humanitarian angle to every programme and scheme which the Chief Minister introduces.

The welfare and development schemes launched by the State government have guaranteed livelihood to the weavers' community and paved a way for alleviating poverty permanently. The schemes have attracted the attention of other States in the country, he said.

Telangana government was the only government in the country that introduced several welfare programmes for the benefit of Padmashali and Chenetha communities. That was why the hunger deaths and suicides in those communities have stopped, Rao explained.

In the prevailing political situation there was a historic responsibility on the people in Huzurabad constituency. The people should give a taste of defeat to former minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad bye-election, Eatala Rajender, he noted.

TRS State Secretary, Banda Srinivas appealed to the voters in the constituency to elect TRS candidate with huge majority in the ensuing bye-election. Rampur sarpanch Cherala Manohar, the party leaders V Raju, M Tirupathi, Bandari Sadanandam Ch Chandramouli and others were present.