Karimnagar: Withdraw decision of closing schools, AIFB demands government

Karimnagar: By bringing amendments in the Right to Education Act, the State government is trying to close the schools that are located within a radius of five kilometres, alleged State president of All India Forward Block (AIFB) Gavva Vamshidhar Reddy.



AIFB members submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal at his chamber at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding the government withdrawal of the decision to closed government schools.

Speaking on the occasion, G Vamshidhar Reddy alleged that the government gave permission to open belt shops in each street and wine shops in each village but unable to run the schools by strengthening them. With baseless reasons, the government is trying to close government schools, which are present within five kilometres radius in the name of rationalisation. Children of financially weaker sections will be the losers if the government schools are closed and cannot get proper education, he lamented.

The AIFB leader demanded that the government must withdraw its decision of closing government schools and instead should take steps to strengthen them. Otherwise, the members of AISB along with peoples' organisations will intensify the agitation to teach the government a fitting lesson, he warned.

AIFB members M Hari Krishna, Koushi Reddy, Rohith Reddy, U Raju, Sagar Reddy, S Raju, Chandu and Vamshi Krishna were present along with others.