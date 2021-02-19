Karimnagar: Women Congress leaders protest with gas cylinders

Karimnagar: The leaders of District Congress Committee women wing staged a protest by cooking with sticks on the road at Indira Chowk in Karimnagar on Thursday, alleging that the life of general public was disturbed after the State and Central governments have increased the prices of daily requirements and domestic gas cylinders. Speaking on the occasion, DCC women wing president Cherla Padma alleged that after casting their vote to the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State, many women, who used to cook on gas stove earlier with the minimum money they earned as daily wage labourers, are now cooking on sticks due to price hike. Apart from that, the increase of prices of daily requirements also making people to worry.



If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a wife and children, then he would know the problems of middleclass families with the daily increase of the prices of essential goods and domestic gas cylinders. A four-member family must spend at least Rs 400 per day to get their daily requirements.

Both the State and Central governments will face the curse of the women for bringing such worse situation to them, she criticised.

Padma demanded both the State and Centre to lower the prices of daily commodities and domestic gas cylinders immediately by understanding the problems of general public, especially women.