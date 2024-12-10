Karimnagar: Women empowerment brings honour for remote village

Karimnagar: Telangana has been ranked second in Mahila Mitra Panchayat category in the ‘Jatiya Panchayati Awards-2024’ by the Central government.

The Central Panchayat Raj Department has announced Deenadayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskaras for 27 Gram Panchayats across the country considering nine factors. In the category of ‘Women Friendly Panchayat’, Chillapally Gram Panchayat of Manthani Mandal of Peddapalli District got the second rank. The Central Panchayat Raj Department issued a statement on Friday revealing this. The National Panchayat Awards will be presented to winners by the President Draupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on December 11.

At Chillapally, many poor women are running various businesses through self employment. They have achieved economic development within a short period of time and are standing as a boon for families and an example for others. Women and villagers are expressing happiness over the village selection by the Government of India for the national level award under the Women Friendly Panchayat.

Women are opting for self employment by getting loans from banks. The rural development of the district is being promoted so that they can achieve economic growth. Thus, women are standing as an example by using 100 percent f the loans taken. There are 33 Swashakti Sanghas in the village with 335 members.

They have received loans from various banks up to Rs.3.35 crore so far. Apart from regular repayment of loans, deposits are also made in savings accounts. Rs.4.45 lakhs have been saved in the communities of the village. Also, 79 communities are self-employed by getting a loan of Rs.34 lakhs through Streenidhi.

Mainly tailoring, beauty parlour, general stores, Kangan halls, management of paddy buffaloes, mini ATM, paddy centers etc. have been started. All the women’s groups in the village formed as a village association to benefit the deserving through the welfare and development schemes implemented by the government and creating awareness. Recently, when the government entrusted Amma Adarsha Sschools with the responsibility of repair, hey completed the work and earned a good reputation. In this way, the women in the village stood as an example of unity.

Mallishwari Darji said that she got a loan from Swashakti Sangham and bought Pico, sewing machine. Through these, she earns up to Rs.15000 per month. She built her own house with the accumulated income in two years.

She said that she has bought another sewing machine for selling sarees and falls and is training others on sewing machine.

DRDA Assistant project manager Santosham Padma told The Hans India that Chillapally village is happy to receive the award at the national level. It is a proof that women can achieve anything if they think about it.