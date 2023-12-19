Live
Just In
Karnataka Bank's Walkathon for Cybersecurity Awareness in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
In commemoration of its centenary year, Karnataka Bank's Regional Office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has orchestrated a thoughtful initiative – a Walkathon.
The event, spanning from the Regional Office in Banjara Hills to KBR Park, goes beyond the typical celebratory festivities. It serves as a vehicle for a crucial mission – raising awareness about cyber frauds and imparting knowledge on cybersecurity to the general public.
The primary goal of this Walkathon is to engage the community in a dialogue about the escalating threats of cyber frauds and the importance of safeguarding oneself in the digital realm. By combining physical activity with an educational initiative, Karnataka Bank aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the online world securely.