Karnataka hijab row: Students stage protest in Hyderabad

Going against the ban of Hijab in the educational institutions in the state of Karnataka, the students of Nizamia Unani Tibbi college on Wednesday staged a protest near Charminar.

The students held placards which read 'Hijab is my right' and raised slogans against the treatment of female Muslim students in Karnataka for wearing Hijab.

The educational institutions asked the female Muslim students to not to wear Hijab in the colleges after a group of male students attended the college wearing saffron scarves in a protest against the girls being allowed to wear headscarves on the college premises.

Following the incident, a writ petition was filed by a group of female Muslim students in Udupi and the case is being heard by the Karnataka high court. On Wednesday, the matter was transferred on to a larger bench by the Karnataka high court.

On Tuesday, the police fired tear gas against the agitators when the students entered into a clash at a government college. The police deployed security at the colleges after the incident. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed to shut all high schools in the state for three days.