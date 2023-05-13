Karnataka result will be repeated in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress' Telangana chief A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that the election result of Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana.

Hailing the Congress victory in Karnataka, he said this would not be confined to that state.

"Tomorrow it will be in Telangana, and subsequently the Congress flag will be hoisted on the Red Fort," Reddy told reporters.

He claimed that inspired by the 'Bharat Jodo' message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the people of Karnataka rejected politics of hatred practiced by the BJP.

"This verdict will bring a tsunami in the country to change its politics," he said.

Revanth Reddy also remarked that the voters rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi by defeating his BJP and also rejected Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by rejecting the Janata Dal-Secular. He alleged that by backing the JD-S, KCR was looking to politically benefit from political instability in Karnataka.

He demanded KCR to respond to reports that the BJP is holding talks with the JD-S. "Since KCR supported JD-S, we are demanding that he speak out on what should be the stand of the JD-S," he said.

Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, alleged that the BJP which had been misusing the name of Sri Ram realized that it is no longer of any use to them and hence started doing politics in the name of Bajrang Bali. "They have now realised that Bajrang Bali will not bless a party which insulted Sri Ram," he said.

He said at least now when people rejected the politics of communalism and voted for harmony, welfare, and development, the BJP should stop misusing religion for politics and tell people how it wants to take the country forward.

Alleging that the BJP captured power in nine states by causing a split in other parties and buying MLAs, he said the people of Karnataka foiled its plans by giving a clear mandate for the Congress.

Revanth Reddy stated that Karnataka results would definitely have an impact elsewhere. "BJP has no place in South India. People here have rejected both Modi and the BJP," he said.