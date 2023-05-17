Karnataka results will be repeated in TS: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that victory of Congress in Karnataka was predicted well in advance and added that same results will be repeated in Telangana, too.

He spoke to media persons after taking part in a private programme in Nalgonda on Wednesday. He said the unemployed youth had been preparing hard for the job recruitment but the government could not conduct the TSPSC exams. The State government was responsible for the death of students who waited for job recruitments.

The Congress MP alleged that the BRS leaders and millers are colluding and cheating the farmers. They are cutting 10 kg per quintal, he stressed.

He said he will not talk about Gutha Sukhender Reddy who has no character and changed three parties. “Will Gutha give his house located in Nalgonda if I show the property of Rs 5, 000 crore related to him,” he asked.

The Bhongir MP exuded confidence that the suspended BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao will certainly join Congress.

Urging people to support Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections, he said KCR who acted as warrior of Telangana with his fake hunger strike was given chances twice. Congress should be given one chance as it gave Telangana. Sonia Gandhi should pay off her debt.

He added that people are ready to support Congress this time and victory is reflecting in people’s voice during their interactions, he informed.

Stating that there are no differences between leaders, he informed them that they will tour the constituencies togethe6r from village to village and work hard to bring the party to power in the State.

BRS has several groups and leaders will fight with knives soon after KCR retires, he predicted.