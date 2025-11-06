Karthika Pournami celebrated on grand note

Karthika Pournami was celebrated on a grand note across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday with devotees in large numbers thronged Lord Shiva temples.

Special rituals took place at Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple, Polasa Palesteshwara Swamy Temple, Koti Lingala Temple, Birpur Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Temple in the district.

The devotees visited the Markandeya Temple in the district headquarters and the Gutta Rajeshwara Swamy Temple as well as almost all the Shaiva shrines in the district. Officials have set up queues in view of the congestion of a large number of devotees. Men and women took holy dip in Godavari river at Kotilingala temple of Manthani and Dharmapuri mandals in Peddapalli district.

The temples of Lord Shiva were decorated with colourful lights and painted beautifully to create a spiritual sense among the devotees.

Thousands of devotees from Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh visited Kotilingala temple from the early hours and took a holy bath and offered prayers to the gods seeking blessings of health and prosperity to their family members.

The Karthika Masam marked by poojas, rituals, spiritual events is considered as the favourite month for Lord Shiva amongst all the 12 months. Things like gold, clothes and cows were donated by observing fasting by the people during this holy month.

People believe that by performing the Karthika Masam Vratham on the Karthika Pournami and by taking a holy bath with amla mixed water, one could drive away the past Karmas and the sins that they committed.

They also believe that by lighting lamps with ghee made from the cow’s milk during the sunrise and sunset in the trunks of a banana tree or at a Tulasi plant with winks ranging from 21 to 365 winks and by releasing the lamps into the water brings prosperity into their lives.

People of Mankammathota actively celebrated the festival at Venkateshwara Swamy Temple. Some of the people by decorating their houses with flowers performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vrathams at their houses inviting their near and dear one and some performed the Vrathams at the premises of Lord Shiva Temples.