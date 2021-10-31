Kattankulathur : Quality edn leads to big transformation

Kattankulathur: The 17th Annual Convocation of SRM Institute of Science & Technology was held in a dual mode. Rank holders and Ph D degree awardees were given their degrees in person at Dr TP Ganesan Auditorium, Main Campus, Kattankulathur on Saturday. About 15,154 students belonging to various faculties, including 176 PhD scholars received their degrees in various disciplines. 256 students were awarded medals for having secured first, second and third rank in their courses.

'Quality education will lead to massive transform,' stated chief guest Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. To suit this, our education sector is developing and changing to meet the demand. This is done through the New Education Policy 2020, he added. Pradhan urged students to take up entrepreneurship as it will help create a livelihood for people and suggested them to think about the problems that are in your area of study and come up with technological solutions.

In his convocation address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) reminded students of APJ Abdul Kamal words 'Dream, Dream, Dream' and said, "Follow the words of our former President and work hard to make all your dreams a reality."