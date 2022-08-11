Kavitha confident of Munogodu bypoll win

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha exuded confidence that the TRS would emerge a victory in the ensuing by-election to Munugodu Assembly constituency and the same result of previous by-elections to Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar segments, where the TRS had registered a massive victory, would be repeated in Munugodu.

Speaking to the media after taking part in the Van-Mahotsav programme organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Domalguda here on Wednesday, the TRS MLC said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been giving importance to the welfare of all sections of people.

She said that the State government's welfare schemes and it's development activities would bring victory to the TRS in the ensuing Munugodu by-election and asked the BJP to stop doing the back-door politics in Telangana. "The green coverage was only 21 percent at the time of Telangana State was formed. Now, it has been increased to 31 percent. We should try to reach the coverage of 34 percent greenary and should work accordingly by planting saplings and protecting tress," said Kavitha.

She also appealed people to take part in the ongoing 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu' celebrations to mark the 75 years of Independence in a big way and hoist a national flag in front of their respective houses.