Kavitha denies liquor scam charges

Hyderabad: Denying reports of involvement in the liquor scam, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said that she would be filing defamation cases against the BJP MP Pravesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

While addressing the media here, Kavitha said that BJP was in power and all the investigation agencies were in their hands and they could order whatever investigation that was required. The allegations made against me and TRS are completely baseless and will remain as mere allegations, said Kavitha. "The BJP at the Centre has all the agencies in their hands and they can order whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," said Kavitha.

The TRS leader said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been vocal against the Central government and criticising their policies. BJP is rattled by the allegations made by KCR against the Central government and was trying to malign the reputation of the family, alleged Kavitha. "The Centre is playing vindictive politics, which is not good for democracy. It is not a healthy trend in politics to make baseless allegations," said Kavitha adding that the efforts of the BJP leaders would remain useless and felt that the BJP leaders were making such efforts only to weaken the TRS leaders psychologically.

The TRS MLC said that the TRS faced several allegations even during the separate Telangana movement and was never cowed down by such false allegations. "We are not scared of such baseless allegations. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS including Bilkis Bano rape case," said Kavitha.

She would also move to the court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations. "BJP is messing with the wrong people. We are not going to step down or go back. We are from the family of fighters and fought for separate Telangana. We are on the streets and always stand by the people and never go back on our fight," said Kavitha.