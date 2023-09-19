Kavitha expresses happiness over approval of Women’s Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed happiness over the Union Cabinet's approval of the Women's Reservation Bill. She said that the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament is a wonderful achievement for every woman in the country.

As the ruling BJP has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, it is hoped that the passage of this bill will go smoothly without any hurdles.

"As the Women's Reservation Bill is about to be introduced in Parliament, it is an important victory for every woman in our country. On this occasion, I convey my greetings to all the citizens of our country. As the ruling party has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this bill should go smoothly without any hurdles. The BJP included the Women's Reservation Bill in its 2014 and 2019 election manifesto.

Political will alone is not enough to sustain this. However, now is the time for women in the country to take center stage in politics. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening and bifurcating our democracy,” Kavitha tweeted.