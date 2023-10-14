Live
Just In
Kavitha: Family politics accepted only if parties surrender to BJP
Highlights
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC, on Friday asked whether the family politics is accepted only if parties surrender to the BJP. She took to twitter over the family politics jibe by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai during a program organised by a private news channel.
Kavitha said she was proud to be daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao; she respects her political heritage. She tweeted to this effect on Friday, attaching a video of her speech at the summit organised by a TV channel.
“It is ironic that the politics of succession in many parties is not visible to the BJP when it is associated with the BJP. Are family parties
acceptable to the party only if they surrender to the BJP?” she questioned.
