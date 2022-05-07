Kavitha questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on Telangana issues

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as to how many times he raised the issues of Telangana in the Parliament.

As Rahul Gandhi landed on Friday for a two-day visit to the State, Kavitha took to Twitter to pose some questions to him. "As Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of Telangana in Parliament," she asked.

Kavitha also wanted to know as to why was Congress silent while TRS party was fighting with the Union government over the uniform paddy procurement policy, National status for irrigation projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing of pending GSTs and grants. The TRS MLC told Rahul Gandhi that Telangana has shown path of comprehensive development to the Nation, by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyan Lakshmi, Aarogya Lakshmi, Aasara and many more that continue to benefit our people everyday.

As many as 11 States are emulating KCR schemes, you are welcome to learn and understand from our State as well, Kavitha added.