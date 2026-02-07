Kavitha signals new party launch in three months

Hyderabad: Stating that the process for forming a new political party has already begun, Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Friday announced that her new party would be launched within the next three months, preferably on an auspicious date in April or May.

Interacting informally with the media, Kavitha said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would remain confined to Telangana Bhavan, asserting that her focus would be on taking public issues directly to the people. “For me, public issues are important. I will fight on public issues,” she said.

Taking a sharp dig at the BRS leadership, Kavitha questioned why senior leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were not campaigning across the State. “Why are the ‘Krishnarjunas’ not campaigning throughout Telangana? Why is KTR restricting his campaign to Sircilla alone?” she asked, pointing out that 17 Independent candidates and the Forward Bloc were also contesting in Sircilla.

Commenting on Congress affairs, Kavitha said senior leader T Jeevan Reddy was a politician with strong values and cautioned the ruling party against suspending him. She claimed that the Congress would suffer losses if action was taken against Jeevan Reddy and hinted that the veteran leader may have been in touch with BRS leaders.