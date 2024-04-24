Kavitha to be in Tihar Jail till May 7

New Delhi: The BRS MLC K Kavitha will be in the Tihar Jail for 14 more days as the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till May 7. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that they would submit a charge sheet for the case within 60 days.

The judicial custody sought by the ED and the CBI ended on Tuesday, and the investigating agency produced Kavitha before the Rouse Avenue Court Judge, Justice Kaveri Baweja. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED had sought 14-day custody of Kavitha and also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same grounds that were posted earlier. As far as Kejriwal is concerned, the ED has clearly stated that he is the kingpin and main conspirator and can hamper the evidence.

The investigation agencies said that they were about to end the investigation, and the entire investigation was at a very crucial juncture. They went on to say that they will be filing a charge sheet within 60 days in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Arvind Kejriwal and Kavitha's role was very important, and they should not be granted bail.

The court has directed the ED to arrange for Kavitha's appearance via video conference on May 7. Accepting the submissions from both the ED and the CBI, the court has extended Kavitha's judicial custody until May 7. Kavitha was apprehended by the ED on March 15, and the CBI officially recorded her arrest on April 11 while she was already in judicial custody.

During Tuesday's hearing, the bail petition concerning Kavitha's arrest by the ED was discussed. Advocates presented arguments on behalf of Kavitha, and on April 23, arguments were presented on behalf of the ED. Advocate Nitesh Rana represented Kavitha's interests, while Joeb Hussain acted as counsel for the ED. Following the ED's arguments, Kavitha's advocates are set to file their counterarguments on April 24.