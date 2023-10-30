Kavitha to deliver lecture at Oxford University

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be speaking at the University of Oxford, focusing on the ground-breaking initiatives of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The University of Oxford has invited the BRS leader to deliver a lecture and participate in a discussion on the ‘Telangana Model’ of development. Titled ‘Exploring Inclusive Innovation: The Telangana Model’, MLC Kavitha's discourse is scheduled for October 30. Her lecture would offer a glimpse into the progressive policies, strategies, and initiatives that have uniquely positioned Telangana as a beacon of inclusive development in India.

The BRS leader would explain how under CM KCR’s astute leadership, Telangana has pioneered an unprecedented model of holistic development, championing equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. This unique approach has not only propelled the State to phenomenal economic heights but has also ensured that prosperity touches every life, transcending socio-economic divides. Given the University of Oxford's rich tradition of facilitating global dialogues on impactful topics, this discussion marks a significant recognition of the path-breaking governance and development work undertaken in Telangana, which ensures development with dignity.

The essence of Telangana's journey, from its strategic initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Mission Kakatiya, and healthcare initiatives like upgradation of healthcare facilities with the construction of new hospitals and the launch of programmes like KantiVelugu for eye care to name a few, to its grassroots programmess like those for rural development, industrial growth, farmer support, social welfare, digital revolution are expected to be shared by MLC Kavitha during this special discussion.