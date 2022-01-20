Kavitha vows for development of her constituency

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha said that she would work for the comprehensive development of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and take every step to strengthen the democratic foundations by strengthening the local bodies through decentralisation of governance. Kavitha, who was unanimously elected as an MLC from Nizamabad and Kamareddy district local body constituencies, sworn in as a member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy along with legislators participated in the swearing-in ceremony at the Legislative Council. Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy congratulated Kavitha. Followers, fans and local public representatives from Nizamabad also congratulated Kavitha.