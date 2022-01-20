  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kavitha vows for development of her constituency

Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy congratulating MLC K Kavithaka at Legislative Council in Hyderabad on Wednesday
x

Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy congratulating MLC K Kavithaka at Legislative Council in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Highlights

MLC K Kavitha said that she would work for the comprehensive development of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and take every step to strengthen the democratic foundations by strengthening the local bodies through decentralisation of governance.

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha said that she would work for the comprehensive development of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and take every step to strengthen the democratic foundations by strengthening the local bodies through decentralisation of governance. Kavitha, who was unanimously elected as an MLC from Nizamabad and Kamareddy district local body constituencies, sworn in as a member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy along with legislators participated in the swearing-in ceremony at the Legislative Council. Nizamabad District DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy congratulated Kavitha. Followers, fans and local public representatives from Nizamabad also congratulated Kavitha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X