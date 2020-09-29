Kavitha will win with huge majority: R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the candidate for Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency Kalvakuntla Kavitha would win with a huge majority as 90 per cent of the electorate would be voting for her.



The Minister held a review meeting with the Nizamabad district MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday. He said that out of the 824 voters in the local authorities constituency, 505 belong to Telangana Rashtra Samithi, 140 belong to Congress, 84 to Bharatiya Janata Party, 28 belong to MIM and 66 are independents. Few of the Congress and BJP public representatives have joined TRS and most of the independents are supporting the candidature of Kavitha, claimed Prashanth Reddy.

The Minister entrusted responsibilities to the party leaders based on the Assembly constituency. The MLA of the constituency would be responsible for ensuring the votes of representatives falling under his constituency. The party has also decided to explain about the election process to voters which would be held on November 9.