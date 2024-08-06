Kavitha’s case adjourned for August 7

New Delhi: The Delhi Court has adjourned the hearing of the default bail petition of BRS MLC K Kavitha for August 7.

The case came for hearing on Monday in the Rouse Avenue Court, where the advocates on behalf of the BRS MLC wanted adjournment of the case because of the unavailability of the senior counsels. Rouse Avenue Court Judge Justice Kaveri Baweja told the advocates that she was adjourning the default bail petition for final time at 12:30 pm on August 7.

The judge enquired whether Nitish Rana and Mohit Rao were not here. “If you cannot argue, withdraw your petition,” is what the judge has reportedly told the advocates of Kavitha. The hearing on the default bail petition has been adjourned two times now.