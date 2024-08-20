Kavya, Srihari meet SCR GM on pending railway projects

Hyderabad: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya and Kadiyam Srihari, MLA, Station Ghanpur met Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways on Monday and submitted a petition seeking the completion of pending railway projects within Warangal Parliament segment.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the various rail development plans in their region. Kazipet and Warangal stations are very important in Indian Railways as they handle multi-directional train traffic connecting North and South India. The legislators asked for additional platforms as part of the development of Kazipet station. At Warangal and Kazipet railway stations, two more platforms with foot-over bridges and escalators have been requested to accommodate the movement of people. Apart from this, during the meeting, emphasis was given on railway employees. As there are more than 3,000 railway employees and an equal number of retired employees who require medical assistance in Kazipet, a suggestion was given by legislators to allocate more funds to start a full-fledged sub-divisional hospital with additional staff, facilities and expert doctors. They also urged to regularise the Padmavati Express at Station Ghanpur.

Arun Kumar Jain, GM, SCR has brought to the notice that the construction of two railway bypass lines from Nashkal to Hasanparthy and Nashkal to Chintalapalli poses a serious risk to the farmers and on the other hand, the railway bypass route passing through the Warangal urban area poses a risk and is becoming an obstacle to urban development, and as an alternative, to change the alignment, there has been a plan to establish a railway line in another way.

Speaking on Railway sub-division hospital and Kazipet railway division, Arun Kumar Jain stated that Rs 1.75 crore had been sanctioned for the development of the hospital and that the works will begin soon. “The establishment of Kazipet Railway Division has been handed over to the Railway Board and steps will be taken to establish the division soon as per the decision of the Railway Board,” he added.