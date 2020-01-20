KCR 'absconded' from poll campaign due to 'shame' of failures: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao did not campaign for his party in municipal elections as he had no guts to face the common people due to the long list of unfulfilled promises.

"KCR did not skip the campaign by choice. But he had to 'abscond' to avoid people's wrath for his failures," Narayana Reddy said in a media statement on Monday.

Narayana Reddy said elections for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations was not an occasion to be taken lightly. However, he said KCR remained confined to his palace Pragathi Bhavan as he had no guts to face the people with whom he had made several promises and did not fulfil them. He said KCR was afraid of facing the jobless youth who were not paid the promised Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 since December 2018. Similarly, KCR feared the homeless people who are still waiting for the promised double bedroom houses. Since KCR had no explanation for the long list of failures, he went into hiding mode while his son and minister K. Tarakarama Rao gave an impression as if he was leading the campaign.

The Congress leader said KCR should have some accountability. People have trusted KCR and voted him for the first time in 2014. They again voted for TRS based on re-assurances given by KCR in December 2018. Instead of facing the truth that there was no development in the last six years and almost all major promises remained unimplemented, TRS leaders went into denial mode. In fact, they started making wrong claims that their party created a record for 100% implementation of electoral promises.

Narayana Reddy said that the absence of KCR from election campaign was an indirect confession by the Chief Minister that TRS Government has failed to deliver on promises. He reminded that KCR had announced in December 2014 that he would not seek votes if his government fails to provide drinking water to all households through taps. Since the promise remained unfulfilled, KCR personally did not seek votes although he deputed his son and party leaders to beg for votes. People have understood that TRS leaders have gained expertise in cheating the people with fake promises and this time they would teach them a fitting lesson.