KCR announces BRS cabinet meeting on December 4

BRS chief KCR took a sensational decision before the assembly election results in Telangana. He said that the Cabinet meeting will be held on December 4 at the Secretariat.

BRS chief KCR took a sensational decision before the assembly election results in Telangana. He said that the Cabinet meeting will be held on December 4 at the Secretariat. He said that Telangana cabinet meeting will be held at 2 pm on Monday under the chairmanship of KCR at the new secretariat.

On the other hand, on Friday KCR met with BRS candidates. On this occasion, they were told that the BRS party will win with a huge majority in Telangana. It is reported that he expressed confidence in winning the election.

Meanwhile, the results of the exit polls have shown that the Congress party will come to power in Telangana. With this, politics has become a hot topic.

