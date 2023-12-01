Live
- India and Karnataka should be AIDS free in the next five years: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nifty hits all-time high on strong GDP estimates
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
Just In
KCR announces BRS cabinet meeting on December 4
Highlights
BRS chief KCR took a sensational decision before the assembly election results in Telangana. He said that the Cabinet meeting will be held on December 4 at the Secretariat.
BRS chief KCR took a sensational decision before the assembly election results in Telangana. He said that the Cabinet meeting will be held on December 4 at the Secretariat. He said that Telangana cabinet meeting will be held at 2 pm on Monday under the chairmanship of KCR at the new secretariat.
On the other hand, on Friday KCR met with BRS candidates. On this occasion, they were told that the BRS party will win with a huge majority in Telangana. It is reported that he expressed confidence in winning the election.
Meanwhile, the results of the exit polls have shown that the Congress party will come to power in Telangana. With this, politics has become a hot topic.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS